How My Late Husband Was Chopped Into Pieces And Burnt – Naja’atu Muhammad

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Naja’atu Muhammad has revealed how her husband was killed.

According to Muhammad, her late husband, Bala Muhammad was chopped into pieces and burnt alive.

Muhammad disclosed this in an interview on AIT on Thursday.

The former APC chieftain disclosed that she picked up from where her husband stopped the day she identified his body, adding that she promised to always follow her conscience.

She further stated that she had vowed to do things for God and Nigeria and not for herself.

Narrating how her husband was killed, Muhammad said, “My husband, late Bala Muhammad was chopped into pieces and burnt alive for his opposition and what he was saying.

“The day I identified that body, that was the day I decided I will continue where he stopped.

“What I am trying to say is that I always follow my conscience. I will always do things for God and my country and not for myself.

“Those who think that they can lie for peanut should wait for their end. All the problems we are having in this country are a result of hoping to get something.”