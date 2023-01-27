He Asked For My Number – 9ice Gives Reason Why He Will Vote For Tinubu

Nigerian singer, Abolore Adegbola Akande professionally known as 9ice has opened up on the reasons why he will be voting for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

The singer in a recent interview disclosed that the former Lagos governor won his heart after asking for his phone number after performing at an event.

According to the Gongo Aso crooner, the APC candidate chose him, amongst other performers on stage and requested he give him his phone number.

The singer further admitted that there were other A-list performers, adding that the request took him by surprise.

He continued by saying that Jagaban’s request made him understand how capable a leader, he is and how, if elected, he would be to the people.

Toyin Abraham Declares Support For Tinubu

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham also recently declared her support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu.

The 40-year-old actress made the declaration on Friday, January 13 during an appearance on ‘Your View’, a popular breakfast show on TVC.

According to the mother of one, Tinubu amongst other candidates vying for the presidency has done a lot of good for the entertainment industry which made him earn her love.

The actress said she might vote for the former Lagos State governor, although she has not decided who to vote for.

She said: “I love Asiwaju and I’m speaking about myself. I love him, I might vote for him because I love him. I’ve not decided but I’m just saying it. And because of the things he has done for my industry.”