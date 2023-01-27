Governor Sule Says His Son Death Is A Test From God

Hassan Abdullahi Sule’s death was a test from God, according to his father, the Governor of Nasarawa state, Abdullahi Sule.

Sule stated this while addressing guests at his father’s palace, the Sarkin Gude, in the Akwanga Local Government Area on Friday.

Hassan Abdullahi Sule died at the age of 36, leaving a daughter, and a wife who is heavily pregnant.

He was buried in Gudi by Islamic rites.

While addressing his guests earlier today, the governor quoted extensively from the holy Qur’an to stress how God had vowed to test each believer’s faith.

He described his late son as a composed, orderly, and obedient young man who respected his siblings and treated them equally.

Governor Sule said: “I see this as a test from God. I was the person consoling somebody that lost his 9 children and 70 cows yesterday. And today God decided to test me, to see whether I was sincere in consoling that bereaved father.

“He grew up carrying all his siblings along. It’s only God that has the power to take him away. He was the one taking decisions on our businesses. He is always on hand to advise me on what next to do, saying my schedule will not allow me to run any business.

“God took him away to test my resilience and faith. God didn’t seek my advice when he gave Hassan to me and he will not seek my advice when he takes him away.”

Among the guests who paid a condolence visit to the governor earlier today are, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the immediate past Governor of Nasarawa, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.