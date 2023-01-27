Folarin Hails Osun Tribunal For Sacking Adeleke

Senator Teslim Folarin, the Oyo state governorship candidate on the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket, has applauded the Election Petition Tribunal’s decision that held that Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola was the rightful winner of the governorship elections in Osun State in 2022.

Through his media aide, Comrade Yekini Olaniyi, Teslim Folarin issued a statement describing the verdict as “a triumph of truth and justice.”

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governor of Osun, was sacked by the panel presided over by Justice Tertse Kume earlier today, January 27.

The majority opinion of two judges against one is that the Certificate of Return should be transferred from Adeleke to Gboyega Oyetola.

Adeleke was sacked by the tribunal for over-voting at several polling units across the State.

According to the judge, Oyetola received 314,921 votes, while Ademola received 290,266 votes. This is after the over-voting figure was taken into account.

In reaction to the judgment, the three-term lawmaker, Folarin, urged all Osun APC members, supporters, and the people of Osun State to maintain peace and not retaliate when provoked.

The statement added: “The judgment is a triumph of truth and justice. Expectedly, the judiciary has lived up to expectations as the bastion of democracy and rule of law.

“God’s will and the mandate of the good people of Osun have finally been upheld by the Elections Tribunal. Therefore, I congratulate His Excellency Alhaji Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, the APC family, and the good people of Osun over the ruling.”