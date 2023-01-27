FA Cup Fourth Round Fixtures And Kick-Off Time

The English Premier League is on hold this weekend to give room for the FA Cup Fourth Round games which will kick off later tonight.

The biggest and most anticipated fixture of them all is the FA Cup Fourth Round game between Manchester City and Arsenal.

This FA Cup game is coming at a time the two clubs are battling for the Premier League title. Note that Arsenal are currently topping the Premier League table, five points above second-place Manchester City.

Another interesting aspect of the game is that Arsenal’s coach, Mikel Arteta used to be an apprentice of Manchester City’s coach, Pep Guardiola (between 2016 and 2019). Hence, it will be a clash between a master and a student.

The much-participated fixture will kick-off at Etihad Stadium at 9pm Nigeria time.

Another all-Premier League affair to look forward to in the FA Cup fourth round is the clash between Brighton and Liverpool. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2:30pm Nigeria time.

Below are all the FA Cup Fourth Round Fixtures And Their Kick-Off Time. The kickoff time is in Nigeria time (WAT).

Friday

Man City vs Arsenal – 9 pm

Saturday

Accrington Stanley vs Leeds United – 1:30 pm

Walsall vs Leicester City – 1:30 pm

Fulham vs Sunderland – 7 pm

Bristol City vs West Brom – 7 pm

Sheffield Wednesday vs Fleetwood Town – 7 pm

Blackburn Rovers vs Birmingham City – 7 pm

Luton Town vs Grimsby Town – 7 pm

Ipswich Town vs Burnley – 7 pm

Southampton vs Blackpool – 7 pm

Preston North End vs Tottenham Hotspur – 7 pm

Manchester United vs Reading – 9 pm

Sunday

Brighton vs Liverpool – 2:30 pm

Stoke City vs Stevenage – 3 pm

Wrexham vs Sheffield United – 5:30 pm

Monday

Derby County vs West Ham – 8:45 pm