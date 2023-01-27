Emir Of Bauchi’s Brother Found Dead

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu has lost his younger brother, Ibrahim Suleiman Adamu.

He was found dead in his house within the Emir’s palace on Thursday.

According to reports he was last seen alive two days ago.

Family sources revealed that Ibrahim who was in his early 30s was the last sibling of late Emir Sulaiman Adamu.

He was buried on Thursday evening according to Islamic rites.

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed described the deceased passing as a monumental loss to the entire Bauchi Emirate Council, saying his administration shares the pain with the family of the deceased.

The Governor stated this while speaking during a condolence visit to the Emir at his palace, on Friday, January 27, where he extended condolences on behalf of the government and citizens of Bauchi state.

He asked Allah to grant late Ibrahim Janna and give his family the courage to bear the loss.

Mofe-Damijo Celebrates Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo also known as RMD has celebrated his wife, Jumobi Adegbesan on the occasion of her 51st birthday.

The veteran actor who posted a photo of himself rather than that of his wife on Instagram, disclosed he was not given the permission.

He further urged fans to go to her page and show her some love.

He wrote: “Today is my wife’s birthday, the one that makes me smile. I don’t have permission to post and I’ve been warned no funny business. Guys go show her love @blendsnblingz the one page she looks at! We love you Abike’s

I hope you amebos are happy I can’t post a picture of the birthday girl today, so you people will manage my face today.”

RMD and Jumobi got married on December 29, 2000 and celebrated their 23rd anniversary in December 2022.

Richard Mofe-Damijo remarried TV personality, Jumobi Adegbesan, who later left TV for the corporate world after the death of his first wife, Nigerian journalist/publisher, May Ellen-Ezekiel (MEE) in 1996.