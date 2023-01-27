DSS Should Arrest, Investigate Tinubu Over Revolution Comment In Ogun – Says Atiku’s Aide

An aide to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, Phrank Shaibu, has called for the arrest of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his comment during a campaign rally in Ogun State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu was in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, last Wednesday for his campaign rally at the MKO Abiola stadium.

Addressing his supporters during the electioneering event, the APC presidential candidate alleged that saboteurs had plans to disrupt the forthcoming elections.

Tinubu said the 2023 election would be a revolution, adding that his administration, if elected, would end the petrol crisis, among other challenges being faced in the country.

The former Governor of Lagos State said: “Hide the petrol, hide the naira, we will still vote! We will win!

“Even if you change the ink on naira notes, what you want will not happen. We will win. That umbrella party will lose. We will take this government from them — saboteurs that are dragging power with us.

“This is the revolution. This election is a revolution. They said fuel would be expensive — will be N200, N500. Put your mind at rest; we will bring it down. They don’t want the election to hold. They want to disrupt it. Will you allow that? Will you vote?”

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Shaibu said Tinubu might be suffering from amnesia. He noted that the APC flag-bearer was campaigning like the PDP was currently in power.

The PDP chieftain said it is absurd that the APC candidate is calling for revolution a few days before the 2023 general election.

He said the former governor of Lagos State is not immune; hence the Department of State Services should take his comment seriously and arrest and interrogate him.

Shaibu said, “Tinubu can’t be campaigning as if he were in the opposition. Who is he taking power from? He even said yesterday (Wednesday) that we are going to take power from them as if Atiku Abubakar were the president.

“They issued a statement that Atiku Abubakar instigated oil scarcity and a cashless policy. The minister of petroleum is the Commander-in-Chief and the Federal Republic of Nigeria president. And that is President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The CBN governor got instruction from Muhammadu Buhari and the government of the APC. So if a party candidate says what he is doing is a revolution, the DSS should take this seriously. Tinubu doesn’t have immunity. He should be arrested and interrogated.

“You can’t talk about revolution 29 days to the presidential election, and in the event of his eventual loss at the election, such a man will not concede defeat and will create chaos, particularly as he just inaugurated Jagaban fans.”

Shaibu said Tinubu already knew that Atiku would become Nigeria’s next president.