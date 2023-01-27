Despite Protest, Buhari Commissions Meteorological Institute, Rice Mill In Katsina (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated seven projects in Katsina state.

The inauguration, which took place on Thursday, is part of the president’s activities for a two-day working visit to the state.

The projects include the remodelled Katsina General Hospital; Kofar Kaura underpass; new Katsina internal revenue house; rehabilitated Katsina water supply booster station; Kofar Kwaya underpass, Muhammadu Buhari Meteorological Institute of Nigeria, and the Darma rice mill.

Naija News reports that the commissioning took place amidst protest by some youths in the state over the state of the nation on Thursday.

The protest took place shortly after President Buhari commissioned the Kofar Kaura Overhead Bridge project in Katsina metropolis.

It was gathered that immediately the President left the Kofar Kaura area of capital city, irate youths began to make bonfires on the newly constructed road, chanting “Bamuyi, Bamuyi” in Hausa language, meaning ‘we are not in interested’.

However, the Police operatives have dispersed the protesters with tear gas while normalcy has returned to the area as the President moved on to commission other projects in the State.

See photos of some of the projects below: