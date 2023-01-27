‘Buhari’s Betrayal And His Strigent Policies May See Tinubu Defeated’ – Jaafar

The publisher of Daily Nigerian, Jaafar Jaafar has revealed why the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, may be defeated in the 2023 election.

Jaafar, in a series of posts on his Twitter account, claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari, unlike former president Olusegun Obasanjo who backed his successor, Umar Yar’Adua, appears indifferent to the success of APC.

He further stated that some policies recently introduced by President Buhari’s government have further affected the chances of Tinubu.

According to Jaafar, Buhari, who had allegedly endorsed the senate president, Ahmad Lawan against Tinubu, is not concerned about the success of the ruling party.

Jaafar also believes that Tinubu’s bloopers on the first chapter of the Holy Quran might also work against him.

He wrote, “In 2007, Obasanjo handpicked Yar’Adua and vigorously campaigned for him. Even when he fell ill during the campaign and flew to Germany, OBJ would lead the campaign trail in his absence and phone “Umoru” during rallies to dispel rumours of his death.

“In 2013, Tinubu midwife the APC merger. In 2015, anointed Buhari as the presidential candidate, cornered the APC convention to Lagos, paid the delegates and sacrificed his VP ambition for Buhari’s victory. In 2019, Tinubu supported and campaigned for Buhari’s reelection bid.

“But after Buhari enjoyed 8 years as president, he unabashedly fielded Ahmad Lawan, instead of Tinubu, as the “anointed candidate”. When Tinubu fought and got the ticket against all odds, Buhari appears indifferent to the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“With the introduction of stringent naira swap policy a few weeks to the election and intractable fuel crisis, BAT’s popularity has nosedived across the country. In APC’s Northern stronghold, BAT’s bloopers on the first chapter of the Holy Quran have added to the woes.

“Buhari’s betrayal and his last-minute stringent policies may lead to the party’s defeat.”