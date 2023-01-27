Nasarawa Governor, Abdullahi Sule Loses Son (Photo)

Hassan Sule, son of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has reportedly died.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Lafia on Friday by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, Hassan died after a brief illness on Thursday night at the age of 36.

The statement stated that the deceased who got married to his first wife, Hajiya Sule, in June last year was Governor Sule’s eldest son.

It added that the late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today at 10am.

The statement read, “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday, January 26, 2023.

“Hassan died at the age of 36. The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday at 10am.”

Meanwhile, the Executive Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Safiyanu Andaha, has expressed deep shock at the passing of the governor’s son and commiserated with his family over Hassan’s demise.

He said: “On behalf of my family, Akwanga LGA, and the people of Mada land, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Governor Abdullahi Sule, his family, and the entire Gudi traditional council for this irreparable loss.”

Meanwhile, condolences have started pouring in following the demise of the governor’s son.