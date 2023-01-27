Australian Open Men’s Final: Djokovic Will Face Tsitsipas

Nine-time Australian Open champion, Novak Djokovic beat Tommy Paul to qualify for the final of the tournament where he will face Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the Australian Open semi-finals earlier today, the 35-year-old Serbian battled back from a rough start to overcome the American by 7-5, 6-1, and 6-2.

On the other hand, the 24-year-old Tsitsipas now has a second opportunity to capture his first Grand Slam title after defeating the Russian Karen Khachanov.

By defeating the 18th seed Khachanov and holding onto two match points in the third-set tie-break, Tsitsipas qualified for Sunday’s final.

In what ended up being the pivotal game, Tsitsipas missed his third opportunity due to a tight forehand before regaining his composure and converting his fourth after Khachanov blasted a long first serve.

Tsitsipas, who lost to Djokovic in the 2021 French Open final, has the chance to get retribution in the Australian Open final on Sunday.

Djokovic would tie Rafael Nadal for the most major men’s championships with 22 if he wins the 2023 Australian Open.

In the men’s singles earlier today, Djokovic defeated Paul to create a new record of 27 straight victories.

Either of the tennis stars, Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas, that win the 2023 Australian Open final, will be ranked as world number one.

The final will take place at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia at 09:30 on Sunday.