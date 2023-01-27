AtikuGate: Keyamo Seeks Order For Alternative Means To Serve Atiku Court Summon

The Director of Public Affairs of the Presidential Campaign Council, (PCC), of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Festus Keyamo is seeking a court order to adopt alternative means of serving court summons on the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reported on 20 January that Keyamo dragged Atiku to court over a fraud allegation levelled against him by one of his former aides.

Keyamo approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to seek an order to compel the arrest and prosecution of the PDP flag bearer.

His move was a sequel to a 72-hour ultimatum he gave to take personal action over a fraud allegation against Atiku by one of his former aides, Michael Achimugu.

It will be recalled that Keyamo had in a letter dated January 16, demanded Atiku’s arrest, interrogation and prosecution for alleged money laundering.

Keyamo in the suit listed the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB; the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC as 2nd, and 3rd and 4th defendants respectively.

However, in the latest development, the APC chieftain is seeking an order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to effect service of the originating summons and all subsequent processes, in the suit instituted against Atiku by substituted means.

According to him, the location of Atiku would be difficult to predict because of his involvement in a series of campaign activities.

Naija News learnt that a suit no marked FHC/ABJ/CS/84/2023, Keyamo argued that it would be difficult to locate him for the purpose of personal service since his location is unpredicted.

Keyamo also explained that the security apparatus and aides around Atiku would be another challenge to access him personally.

He is therefore praying the court to serve him the originating summons by adopting substituted means.