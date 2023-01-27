Armed Thugs In Jandor’s Campaign Vehicles Engage In Fierce Gun Battle With Political Opponents In Lagos

Armed political thugs with the campaign vehicles of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran popularly known as (Jandor) have again engaged in a battle with their opponents in Lagos.

Naija News reports that the fierce gun battle with the opposition party reportedly happened in the Aguda area of Surulere on Friday, January 27, 2023.

In the video which is trending online, the thugs with the PDP campaign vehicles were seen shooting sporadically.

The thugs were said to have also attacked some residents of the area with guns and machetes while some netizens claimed that thugs of the opponent party were sent to attack Jandor and his security retaliated.

Armed Thugs Attack Funke Akindele/Jandor’s Campaign

Meanwhile, Jandor’s convoy on Wednesday in the Ikosi-Isheri area of the local government also came under another attack on the same day in Oworo Road, Oworosonki area.

Newsmen gathered that the hoodlums threw stones and other dangerous objects at the campaign team.

The thugs were said to have also denied Adediran and his campaign team access to some parts of the state, if not for the intervention of security officers

There were also similar attacks in Badagry, Agege, and Ikorodu areas since Adediran kicked off his tour of the 245 wards in the state on Oct. 19, 2022.

Jandor’s running mate, Funke Akindele, was also chased out of the Kosofe fruit market on Tuesday.

Speaking on the development, the Lagos State PDP Publicity Director, Hakeem Amode told newsmen that the attacks were not healthy for democracy in the country.