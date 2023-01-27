Ajax Sack Coach Alfred Schreuder

Ajax has sacked the club’s coach Alfred Schreuder after failing to record a win in seven league games.

The decision to sack coach Alfred Schreuder was made after Ajax drew with relegation-threatened Volendam 1-1 and fell to fifth place in the Dutch premier division, seven points behind league-leaders Feyenoord.

Erik ten Hag left the club in 2017 to join Manchester United, and Schreuder replaced him as the club’s manager.

While announcing Schreuder’s departure earlier today, Ajax chief executive Edwin van der Sar said: “This is a painful decision, but it’s necessary.

“Regardless of the good start to the season, we lost a lot of unnecessary points. The football itself was precarious too.

“We gave Alfred our time and trust to change the way things were going. It became clear to us that he could not change the tide.

“Regardless of the many transfers that took place, we consider the squad fit for a championship. We lost a lot of points over the last few weeks and sadly saw a lack of progression.”

On November 1, Ajax defeated Rangers 3-1 in the Champions League, marking their most recent triumph. They were nevertheless only able to make it as far as the round of 16 and were consequently obliged to compete in the Europa League.

Before their most recent match against relegation-threatened Volendam in the Eredivisie, they had six straight draws in the league, one loss, and one win.

Naija News recalls that Ajax sold defender Lisandro Martinez and winger Antony to Manchester United last summer.

The team also lost Sebastien Haller, Ryan Gravenberch, Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, and midfielder Ryan Gravenberch before coach Alfred Schreuder could settle in at the club.