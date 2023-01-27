Adeleke’s Son, Sina Rambo Reacts As Tribunal Sacks His Father As Osun Governor

Nigerian singer, Adesina Adeleke, popularly known as Sina Rambo, has reacted to a Friday ruling by the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal, which sacked his father, Ademola Adeleke, as the winner of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reported that the ruling was given on Friday by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgement of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and issued to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Adegboyega Oyetola.

Reacting to the development via his Instagram story, Sina Rambo assured the people of Osun to remain calm, and that his father will reclaim his victory.

Sina Rambo said nothing has changed after the court verdict.

He wrote, “Two judgements issued today at the tribunal. One in favour of PDP. Nothing changed. Sen. Ademola Adeleke remains the governor of Osun state. We move to the appeal court peace be still.”

“The mandate of Osun will not be stolen. H.E Ademola Adeleke remains the Governor of Osun state.’’

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has scheduled next week, Saturday, February 4, 2023, to take its mock accreditation with eligible voters using the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS).

Naija News reports that the commission’s Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, made this disclosure on Friday at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners in Abuja.

According to him, 456 polling units across the country would be used for the exercise.

The INEC boss revealed that the BVAS machines would be configured and ready for use for the general elections after the mock accreditation is done.

Yakubu explained that the mock accreditation exercise is aimed at testing the readiness of the BVAS machines before the forthcoming elections.

The INEC chairman also disclosed that while the distribution of non-sensitive materials has been concluded, the distribution of sensitive materials for the elections to the various states is at its advanced stage.

Yakubu, who said the commission might consider other options for collecting PVCs, expressed satisfaction with the desire of Nigerians to collect their voters’ cards.

He said out of the 940,200 PVCs sent to Lagos state, about 839,720 have so far been collected as of Thursday.

Recall that the INEC, during his appearance at Chatham House last week, disclosed there would be a mock accreditation with the BVAS machines before the election proper.