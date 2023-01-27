Adeleke: Osun Residents Troop Out To Protest After Tribunal Verdict (Video)

Scores of residents in Osun on Friday embarked on peaceful protest against the judgment of the Election Petition Tribunal, after it sacked Governor, Ademola Adeleke and declared Gboyega Oyetola as the governor.

Naija News earlier reported that the tribunal ruling was given on Friday by a three-men panel led by Justice Tertse Kume.

The majority judgment of two judges against one ordered that the Certificate of Return should be withdrawn from Adeleke and issued to Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgment which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666

The tribunal sacked Adeleke for over voting in some polling units across the State.

In a video that surfaced on social media captured moment residents stormed the streets to protest against the verdict, declaring their solidarity for the sitting governor.

Watch video of the protest below;

Adeleke Rejects Tribunal Ruling, Heads To Appeal Court

Meanwhile, Adeleke described the judgement of the governorship tribunal as “a miscarriage of justice”, vowing to challenge the ruling at the Court of Appeal.

The governor faulted the resolution of the over-voting question in favour of Oyetola, calling it “an unfair interpretation against the will of majority of voters”

While urging his supporters to remain calm, Governor Adeleke vowed to appeal the judgement at the Court of Appeal, insisting he remains the rightful winner of the July 16 election.

“I call on our people to remain calm. We will appeal the judgement and we are sure justice will be done. Let our people be reassured that we will do everything possible to retain this widely acclaimed mandate“, Governor Adeleke declared.