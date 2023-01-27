Adamu Garba Reacts As Court Sacks Adeleke As Osun Governor

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has reacted to the ruling of the Osun State Election Petitions Tribunal that sacked Ademola Adeleke as Governor of the South West State.

Naija News reports that the tribunal, in a two versus one ruling, had declared Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the authentic winner of the election.

The tribunal, headed by Justice Tetsea Kume, ruled that Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 219,666.

It subsequently deducted the over-voting observed from the votes scored by the candidates and declared that Oyetola won the election, having polled 314, 921, while Adeleke’s score came down to 290, 266.

The tribunal directed INEC to withdraw Adeleke’s certificate of return and issue another one to Oyetola who won a majority of the lawful votes.

Reacting to the development, Garba, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Adeleke was a temporary governor and his sack was justified.

He asserted that the new Electoral Act 2022 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari has made it impossible for stolen mandates to succeed.

He wrote: “I told you that Ademola Adeleke is a temporary governor, you thought it was a joke, but now you know.

“Thanks to the APC government, the signed electoral act 2022 made it impossible for stolen mandates to succeed.”