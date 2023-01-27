2023: Thugs Attack Top PDP Candidate In Ogun, Supporters Sustain Severe Injuries

Some thugs and hoodlums on Thursday attacked the convoy of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate, Adekunle Akinlade, in Ogun State.

Confirming the attack, Akinlade’s media aide, Azeez Adelani, said the incident occurred while the PDP supporters were returning from a campaign rally in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

According to him, the side glass of the vehicle belonging to Deputy Gubernatorial candidate was smashed, other branded vehicles were damaged, and some supporters sustained various degree of injuries.

Adelani fingered the All Progressives Congress (APC) stating they laid ambush and attacked vehicles and PDP supporters after their Igbesa rally.

However, Adelani maintained that the incident did not perturb Akinlade as he said no amount of intimidation or provocation will distract him or the PDP from seeing what he described as ‘God’s project’ through.

While expressing confidence that the PDP would win the general elections, Adelani said Akinlade has called on party members to be patient and steadfast.

Security Agencies Foil Another Attempt On Prison Facility

The Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has revealed that a fresh plot to attempt another jailbreak was neutralised by security forces.

Naija News recalls that members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) had on July 5, 2022, carried out a successful attack on the correctional facility in the Kuje council area of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The deadly attack led to the escape of over 500 prisoners, including Boko Haram suspects, from the facility.

Speaking on Thursday at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, the Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola revealed that gunmen have carried out further attempts to replicate the Kuje jailbreak but the culprits have been “sent to their maker”.