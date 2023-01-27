2023: PDP Lacks Structure To Win Elections In South-West – APC PCC Member

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacks the party structure and what it takes to win the forthcoming general election in the southwest zone of the country.

Naija News reports that the pronouncement was made by the South-West Zonal Director, Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the All Progressive Congress, Presidential Campaign Council, Alex Ajipe.

According to him, the opposition parties in the zone have no structure to win next month’s election, considering the achievements of APC governors in the zone.

The APC chieftain told pressmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, that he doesn’t believe in the ideology of the PDP and that anyone who does is wasting their time.

Ajipe advanced that ” I don’t believe in the ideology of PDP if anybody in PDP believes that they can win this election the person is wasting his or her time because there is nothing that can make PDP win this election, there is no structure.

“There is no structure in PDP that can win this election in Ondo state. My kinsman, Tokunbo Modupe is a gentleman but he cannot win this election.

“The position I am in now is a position of responsibility, recognition to the party, and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is someone that I love personally, he is a human capital developer. We have a lot of his products today that nobody can deny across the globe.

“We want to vote for an economist, Tinubu that we believe that at the end of the day, we will be able to do the needful.”

Speaking about his senatorial aspiration in the Ondo North Senatorial District, and the outcome of his legal action, the APC chieftain disclosed he has decided to support Jide Ipinsagba as the candidate of the party.

Ajipe, who denied the rumour that he was planning to defect to another party because of the outcome of his legal suit, submitted that ”At the moment, I still remain in my party, APC and I am going to campaign for everybody who is today candidates that are recognized by the INEC. I remain the Director of the Social and Humanitarian Directorate of the PCC of the APC.

“I’m going to campaign for the likes of our Northern Senatorial District candidate, Jide Ipinsagba and others, and even we have started campaigning for them with our branded vehicles where we put their pictures and names, I have no grudges against him, (Jide Ipinsagba) because politics is about interest.

“Besides, we are going to nooks and crannies of Ondo state and the entire South-West to campaign massively for all the candidates of the party. So, I’m using this opportunity to appeal to all my supporters that I’m still in APC and we will all work together for the party.

“We will remain here, we believe in what we know, we believe in the majority and we believe in God Almighty and if we continue pursuing it we will get there one day. Is not only when you become Senator that you can benefit people, there are a lot of opportunity that is still coming.

“APC is our home, we will strengthen and democratise it and we believe that we will get the reward that we deserve at the end of the day.

” The senatorial candidate of the PDP, North Senatorial District is from my zone, Federal Constituency and as a matter of fact he is my friend.

“But this is a party affair and it is all about business and politics is not about your brother or sister. If I wanted to work for him, I would have been in PDP but as far as I’m in APC, I will work for my party and the candidates.”