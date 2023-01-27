2023 Elections: Prophetess Ajayi Tells Nigerians What To Do Ahead Of February Poll

Renowned female Christian preacher, Prophetess Esther Ajayi, also known as Iya Adura, has told Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ready to participate in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Founder of the Love of Christ Generation Church said this while addressing journalists in Lagos on Thursday, urging those in Christendom not only to hope on prayers but back their cries with participation.

According to Prophetess Ajayi, it became necessary that everyone exercises their civic duties in the 2023 elections starting February 25th to install their preferred leaders.

She said, “My advice to Nigerians is to look at this card I’m holding; this is my PVC. It is your power. I wanted to talk to my people about it today, but that didn’t happen because I had to come here. It’s my agenda for our meeting next week.”

According to her, the PVC is the power of the people, urging them not to lose it. “Go and vote. That’s the only way you can change whoever is leading. At least your conscience tells you that you’ve got to vote. So, go and vote,” Ajayi said.

The Prophetess said she was not disputing the place of prayers but emphasized that prayers alone won’t change leadership.

“Prayer will help you. Prayer is important, but when you carry out the practical aspect of prayer, it enhances the prayer and makes it go straight to God,” she reiterated.