2023: ‘Buhari Too Busy To Attend All Tinubu’s Campaigns’

The presidential campaign council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday spoke on the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari in some campaigns of the party.

A member of the Public Affairs Directorate of the PCC, Mariya Ibrahim Baba on Friday said President Bubari is too busy to attend all the campaigns of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Mariya during an interview on Arise TV said President Buhari had marked out places he would accompany Tinubu for campaigns.

She further stated that it would not be wise for President Buhari to abandon all his duties as president for campaigns.

Mariya, however, stated that the president will be in Katsina very soon to campaign for Tinubu.

She said, “Buhari is still the president of Nigeria and he has work to do. If you notice he has outlined the places he will accompany the presidential candidate to campaign and he has been to other places even when we flagged off our campaign in Jos he was there and he’s going to be in Katsina very soon.

“But he is the sitting president and you don’t expect him to leave the office for the whole campaign period to go out to campaign when he has work to do. It doesn’t make sense.

“He has to divide his time into these two very important areas. As the president, he has to attend to his duties too.

“He has accompanied our candidate and he will continue to accompany him until election day.”