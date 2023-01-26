You Dey Double Date While You Dey My House – Portable Fumes

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has lamented bitterly following a heart break from one of his numerous women.

The singer, who made no reference, called out a certain woman who stays in his home yet promising another man marriage.

Portable also via his Instagram advised men to fear women, adding that a single mother cannot raise up a responsible child.

He wrote on IG: “Man put you for house, still dey promise another man marriage, Wahala Wahala Wahala you never ready o sare lo marry. You dey double date and you still dey plan wedding oun pa pepe iro. I respect women fear who no dey fear women. A single mother cannot raise up a responsible child. Alakade fake like. Fear who no dey fear woman.”

Meanwhile, Portable has reacted to a claim by his erstwhile friend, DJ Chicken.

Recall, the Disc Jockey claimed that he had an affair with Portable’s wife and also impregnated her.

He said this during an Instagram live session over the weekend, while berating the singer for forgetting how their friendship started.

Reacting to DJ Chicken’s claims, Portable blamed his superstar lifestyle for the allegations, saying that the DJ was trying to use him to increase his popularity.

Speaking further, the Zazoo crooner urged his former friend to disclose which of his wives he had supposedly Impregnated.

He also asked him to disclose whether he is the father of his first, second or last child.

Portable added that he might be forced to order his boys to assault DJ Chicken once again like they did months ago.