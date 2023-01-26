Wout Weghorst’s Goal Against Forest Is Important, Ten Hag Says

The manager of Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has described Wout Weghorst’s goal against Nottingham Forest as important for the player’s confidence.

Wout Weghorst’s goal came in the 45th minute of the Carabao Cup semi-finals (first leg) between Manchester United and Nottingham at the City Ground on Wednesday.

Before the 30-year-old Netherlands striker who is on 6-month loan at United from Burnley scored his debut goal for United in the game, Marcus Rashford had scored the opener in the 6th minute.

In the 89th minute, Bruno Fernandes sealed the victory for United as the game ended 3-0 in favor of the Red Devils.

Before Wout Weghorst’s goal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, the striker had played two games in the Premier League without scoring. Hence, coach Ten Hag was delighted that the striker finally scored for his team.

The coach said: “It’s important for him and for his confidence that he scored that goal.

“He did a great job at Crystal Palace and Arsenal with his pressing, targets, and movements.

“He was part of Bruno’s [Fernandes’] goal at Palace because he makes the right move to the front post. He was part of [Marcus) Rashford’s] goal at Arsenal because he dragged the center-half away.

“But strikers are there to score goals and when they don’t score they’re not happy.”

Manchester United will host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford at 21:00 on February 1 for the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals. A 0-0 draw is enough for United to qualify for the Carabao Cup final. While Nottingham Forest must beat United 4-0 to qualify for the final.