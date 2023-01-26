‘Wizkid Running Away From Nigeria Over Alleged Song Theft’ – Blackface

Nigerian dancehall singer and songwriter, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly known as Blackface, has accused Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid of running away from Nigeria to avoid litigation over alleged theft of intellectual property.

Naija News recalls that Blackface in 2016, accused Wizkid of copying his song ‘I Like The Way’ in making ‘Slow Whine’ and also sampling his song titled ‘Twist and Turn’ for ‘Ginger’, a track from his ‘Made In Lagos’ album featuring Burna Boy.

He also announced on social media that he had sued the singer for copyright infringement.

In an interview with The Whistlers on Wednesday, Blackface said he is yet to receive any feedback from Wizkid and Banky W since he called them out.

He alleged that Wizkid has refused to stay in Nigeria to avoid being served a lawsuit but will do the needful anytime the singer is in the country.

He said: “I called them (Wizkid and Banky W) out for sampling my song ‘I Like The way’ which they changed to Slow Whine without my permission.

“From that time, they have not reached out to me till today, in fact, I think that is the reason why Wizkid is not staying in Nigeria, he knows he will get served, so they are running up and down from Ghana to Benin Republic to Togo, nobody can find them yet, but once we see them and find out where we can reach them, we will serve them”

Speaking on the allegation against Asake and his label boss, Olamide, ripping off his song ‘Ikebe Super’ for the song ‘Joha’, Blackface said he called out the duo because they failed to respond to him despite reaching out to them.

He said: “I called out Olamide because he is the CEO of the record label. Asake is under (his label) and he was the one that produced the music.

“I reached out to them but they never responded that’s why I called them out just for them to know that what they are doing is bad, our industry cannot be on that path where you have to copy to write.

“I released a song in 2020 in the album called ‘Defender’ it’s only normal for them to go and take my music because they like my music, so they always copy my music and give it to their producers to remake it. It’s not only Asake that has done this, so many others have been doing this”