Why I’m Exposing Atiku’s Corruption Before Election – Ex-Aide, Michael Achimugu

Michael Achimugu, the former aide to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said, he is exposing the corruption allegation against his former boss, to prevent Nigerians from making a great mistake by voting for him.

Naija News recalls that Micheal has been releasing several recorded phone conversations where Atiku admitted to being involved in taking advantage of federal contracting expenditures.

The former vice-president also narrated how he took charge of setting up onshore shell businesses which served as a conduit for siphoning significant sums from public works contracts for himself and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Amidst the allegation, the spokesman of the PDP presidential council, Dino Melaye, said Micheal Achimugu was never an aide to Atiku and fingered the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, for sponsoring the allegation.

However, Achimugu, in an interview with TVC on Wednesday, explained he was motivated to speak up about the corruption of Atiku to educate Nigerians and dissuade them from voting for him as president during the election.

According to him, if Atiku is allowed to assume the position of president, the entire country will be shattered, hence, he decided to speak and prevent it from happening.

He said: “There are basically two reasons which I have repeated over and over on social media. First is that young persons like myself who served politicians will never again be taken for granted. Second, it is to warn Nigerians and educate them before the elections to prevent them from making the greatest mistake ever.

“If Nigerians think that they have seen corruption before, let them wait until they make the mistake of voting the Atiku family into the office.

“After a couple of years, I began to see so many other things within the family. There is this huge dysfunction that doesn’t speak well of the family. It lies behind the façade that people cannot really see, but I am a Nigerian; I have children and so do millions of other Nigerians and I understand that if this is allowed to fester, if this is promoted to Aso Rock, then the entire Nigeria will be shattered, so I decided to come out and try and prevent this from happening.”