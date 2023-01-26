Why Atiku, PDP Will Lose Presidential Election – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said the alleged plot in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to punish him would make the party lose next month’s presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday at Rivers PDP Campaign rally in Mogho Town for Gokana Local Government Area, Wike said some individuals in the main opposition party wants to sanction him for insisting on equity and fairness in the party.

He accused those loyal to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of plotting to punish him for speaking the truth, describing such plot as laughable.

Wike claimed that those threatening to punish him would never win at the polls, and consequently not have such opportunity to carry out their threats.

He said, “Most of you have watched on YouTube where they said they will deal with me when they win. You can’t win.

“You’ve not won, you are threatening to deal with some people. Will God allow you? All of them planning and saying they will deal with us, they’ve not been born. I dare them, let them try it.”