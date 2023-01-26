Traders Without PVC Denied Access Into Alaba Market (Video)

A video capturing the moment traders without Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) were denied access into Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had stated that, the last batch of PVC will be available for collection at INEC Local Government Offices across the country from Wednesday, 25th January to Sunday 29th January 2023.

In a bid to ensure all traders obtained their PVCs, the leaders of the electrical dealers association at the market stationed at the entrance of the market stopped traders without voter’s card from gaining access.

According to the background voice in the video, the officers are positioned to ensure that the traders obtain their PVC before the deadline elapses.

Consider Collection Of PVCs A National Emergency

Meanwhile, the Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts (ASSPT), Sam Amadi has put it to the INEC to consider the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) as a national emergency for the 2023 general elections.

According to the political analyst, INEC should put in place radical measures in responding to challenges regarding the collection of PVC, especially in Lagos State.

He alleged the increasing ethnic profiling of voters in the ongoing distribution of PVC by some INEC staff in Lagos State.

Amadi as learnt by Naija News while addressing pressmen in Abuja at a briefing on issues arising from PVC collection and related matters accused INEC staff of colluding with politicians to deny some registered voters their PVCs.