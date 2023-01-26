Supporters Jubilate As Tinubu Storms Benue For Campaign (Video)

A video showing the moment the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, (APC) Bola Tinubu was received with soaring excitement after he stormed Benue, in continuation of campaigns for his 2023 ambition, has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports Tinubu, along with his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived the middle-belt State for their presidential campaign on Thursday.

It was observed that party loyalists and supporters of the former Lagos governor cheered loudly after trooping out in large numbers to welcome the duo at the airport.

Watch the video below:

Let Fuel Be Expensive, Change The Ink Of The Naira, We Will Still Win

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu has expressed confidence about winning the 2023 election against all odds.

The former Lagos State Governor who hinted that some people may be trying to sabotage the forthcoming polls insisted that despite the various plots, he would emerge victorious at the polls.

He identified the fuel scarcity and the recent change (including scarcity) of the naira notes as some of the ploys some persons may be planning to use against the 2023 polls.

Naija News understands Tinubu made the submission on Wednesday at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State during his party’s campaign rally.