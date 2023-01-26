Soludo, Umahi, Uzodinma, Others To Meet In Anambra Today

Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo will today host the South-East governors forum and other stakeholders in the region in Anambra State for a two-day conference on Human Capital Development (HCD).

Naija News reports that the event is themed: Changing the narrative – Towards entrenching human capital development in South East Nigeria.

This was made known in a statement by the Deputy Governor and Chairman, Human Capital Development Council in the state, Onyekachukwu Ibezim.

According to Ibezim, one of the objectives of the conference was to enable the region to articulate and proffer HCD solutions.

He said the outcome of the conference would enable the region to strengthen partnerships with key stakeholders and forge a stronger alliance within the region with a view to building a stronger South Eastern Nigeria.

“The two-day conference is scheduled to hold today and tomorrow at the International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State, and would commence at 8.30 am daily,” Ibezim said.

Meanwhile, Governor Charles Soludo had predicted that the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi may win the February 25, 2023, presidential election in Anambra State.

Soludo however added that it is highly unlikely that Obi will emerge as the overall winner of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The former Central Bank Governor however wished his predecessor luck at the polls.

Speaking last week Thursday during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today, the Anambra State Governor added that the state has its own candidate and hence can’t pledge support to Peter Obi though he is also from the same state.

According to Soludo, Anambra will be officially supporting the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) presidential candidate, Peter Umeadi who is also an indigene of the state for the 2023 polls.

He said: “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck. Let him go and compete as others.

“We (APGA) are also competing in the same race. We have our own candidate (Peter Umeadi), who is also son of the soil, coincidentally from Anambra State as well, and he will do his own bit, get his own votes.”

Making reference to his November 2022 letter in which he berated Obi for contesting the 2023 presidential race, Soludo insisted that even if the Labour Party candidate wins in his home state of Anambra, he can’t win the overall presidential election.