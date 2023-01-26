‘Shame On APC’ – Kenneth Okonkwo Reacts As Tinubu Accuses Buhari Of Trying To Scuttle Election

Spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign council, Kenneth Okonkwo, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of plotting to scuttle the forthcoming election.

Naija News reports that Tinubu, during a campaign rally in Ogun State on Wednesday, told supporters that the redesigning of the new Naira notes and fuel scarcity are all attempts to sabotage the election, but he will still win the election.

In a post via his social media page, Kenneth Okonkwo said Nigerians can no longer tolerate the disunity in APC whose candidate is accusing Buhari of bad policies and insincerity of purpose.

According to him, Tinubu’s assessment shows that Buhari has woefully failed Nigerians and has become a threat to the country’s democracy.

He added that the APC, its leaders, and the presidential candidate, have become a shame and embarrassment to Nigerians.

He said: “The Presidential Candidate of APC, Bola Tinubu, has accused President Buhari of trying to scuttle the 2023 general election through his policy of redesigning the naira and scarcity of fuel. Could Tinubu be accusing Buhari of planning to stay in power beyond May 29th? Shame to APC!!

“Nigerians can no longer tolerate an incompetent and disunited ruling party, APC, whose Leader Tinubu is accusing the President of bad policies and insincerity of purpose. This means that by Tinubu’s assessment, President Buhari has failed Nigerians woefully and has become a threat to our democracy.

“The truth is that APC and all its leaders especially its candidate has become a shame and embarrassment to Nigerians.

“Vote out the confused, disunited and shameless APC and vote wisely for Peter Obi of Labour Party for a new Nigeria.”