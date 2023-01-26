Protesters Storm Katsina As Buhari Commissions Overhead Bridge Project (Video)

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in his home state, Kastina State to commission projects.

The President’s two-day working visit to Katsina State commenced on Thursday.

However, some angry youths took to the streets of Katsina State to protest the state of the country.

The protesters stormed the street shortly after President Buhari commissioned the Kofar Kaura Overhead Bridge project in the Katsina metropolis.

An eyewitness who spoke with Leadership claimed that immediately after Buhari left the Kofar Kaura area of the capital city, angry youths began to make bonfires on the newly constructed road, chanting “Bamuyi, Bamuyi” in Hausa language, meaning ‘we are not interested’.

The eyewitness said, “My name is Mustapha Muhammad Boss, after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned the underpass, some unknown persons came from the neighbourhoods and begin to chant ‘Bamuyi’, stoning security operatives and branded APC vehicles as well as burning tires.

“For this reason, we decided to close our shops for safety. This act is improper and condemnable because it is uncalled for.”

At the time of filing this report, police operatives have dispersed the protesters with tear gas.

Normalcy has returned to the area as President Buhari moved on to commission other projects in the State.

Watch the video of the protest below: