President Buhari, Emefiele In Senegal Conference (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday attended the 2nd edition of the Dakar International Conference on Agriculture in Senegal.

The president on Tuesday had departed Lagos State for the conference, after commissioning projects in the state.

The high-level Dakar 2 Summit hosted by President Macky Sall of Senegal and the Chairperson of the African Union is held under the theme “Feeding Africa: Food Sovereignty and Resilience.”

The conference seeks to create favourable conditions for achieving food security in Africa and is convened jointly by the government of Senegal and the African Development Bank.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday said there will also be side meetings to discuss agreements on the delivery of food and agricultural products in some countries, including Nigeria.

Naija News learnt that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, is in attendance at the conference.

The President’s delegation is made up of Ministers and top government officials including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, National Security Adviser, Mohammed Babagana Monguno and Director-General, of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Ahmed Rufai Abubakar.

