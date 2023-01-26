Portable Spites Second Wife Over Alleged Cheating With Male Best Friend

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has taken to social media to spite his second wife following her alleged romantic affair with a male best friend.

Naija News earlier reported that Portable recently lamented bitterly following a heartbreak from one of his numerous women.

The singer, who made no reference, called out a certain woman who stays in his home yet promises another man marriage.

Portable also via his Instagram advised men to fear women, adding that a single mother cannot raise up a responsible child.

Hours later, the singer shared a series of WhatsApp chats between his second wife and the male best friend she was having affair with.

In the leaked chat, the mother of one expressed love for her partner, stating she didn’t want to marry Portable or wanted to keep his child but a pastor kicked against it.

Also taking to his Instagram story, Portable shared a loved-up photo with his first wife, Zainab, and showered praises on her.

While applauding the mother of two as a real woman and a queen, the ‘Zazoo’ crooner praised her for being a blessing to him and for respecting him.

He also described Zainab as his tomorrow and advise fans to respect those who respect them.

He wrote: “Respect who respect you Zazuu Queen. My tomorrow. Real woman blessing wife from day one”