Photos: Peter Obi Storms Bauchi For Campaign, Pays Homage To Emir

The standard bearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has arrived in Bauchi State for his presidential campaign rally.

Naija News reports that the former Governor of Anambra State was received at the local airport by chieftains of the party, supporters and well wishes.

The LP flag bearer with his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed, also met with Emir of Bauchi and other traditional leaders in the state before setting out for the rally that would hold later today.

Peter Obi Suspends Campaign Rally Over Death Of Abia PDP Governorship Candidate

Meanwhile, Peter Obi, has announced the suspension of his campaign activities in Abia State over the death of Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne.

Naija News reported that Ikonne, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia for the 2023 election, died on Wednesday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi announced that he has suspend the LP presidential campaign scheduled to hold in Abia on January 31.

The former governor of Anambra State added that the campaign rally will now take place on the 4th of February, to allow a week of mourning for the deceased.

Obi, therefore, commiserated with the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; the PDP Family and the entire people of the state on this very sad development.