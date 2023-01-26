Peter Obi Suspends Campaign Rally Over Death Of Abia PDP Governorship Candidate

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has announced the suspension of his campaign activities in Abia State over the death of Prof Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne.

Naija News reported that Ikonne, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia for the 2023 election, died on Wednesday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja.

In a statement on Wednesday, Obi announced that he has suspend the LP presidential campaign scheduled to hold in Abia on January 31.

The former governor of Anambra State added that the campaign rally will now take place on the 4th of February, to allow a week of mourning for the deceased.

Obi, therefore, commiserated with the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; the PDP Family and the entire people of the state on this very sad development.

He said: “I was shocked to read the sad news of the death of Prof. Uche Ikonne, the Peoples Democratic Party’s Governorship Candidate in Abia State. I sincerely commiserate with the Abia State Governor, H.E. Okezie Ikpeazu; the PDP Family and the entire people of Abia State on this very sad development,” the LP candidate said.

“May God Almighty, who called him home grant him eternal rest in His Kingdom, and grant his immediate family, and the good people of Abia state the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

“In deference, we have postponed our Labour Party’s Presidential Rally in Abia state, earlier scheduled for 31st January to 4th February, to allow a week of mourning for the deceased.

“May God Almighty continue to protect and bless the good people of Abia State, and our nation Nigeria.”