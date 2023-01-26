Osuntokun Speaks About Attack On Peter Obi’s Convoy In Katsina

The Director General of the Labour Party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Akin Osuntokun has described the attack on his principal in Katsina State on Monday as not surprising to the party

According to him, it is evidence of the widespread security breakdown in society being talked about, especially in places like Katsina and Zamfara States.

Naija News reports that Osuntokun made this revelation when he was featured on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday.

His reaction follows reports that emerged earlier the week about an attack on the convoy of the Labour Party flag bearer, Peter Obi in Katsina State.

The Labour Party DG explained that “There are several perspectives from which you can look at what happened there,” noting what more could be expected in a state where the governor had to openly ask his people to arm themselves individually, to defend themselves.

He submitted that security is the primary function of the state, and in this case, it is a symptom of complete state failure if the government shifts this responsibility to individuals.

The Labour Party chieftain described the level of insecurity in the state as “notoriety as a hotbed of violence,” adding that, the same is true of Zamfara: “both of them are unique in that respect.”

He remarked that “One is that within the general context of widespread security breakdown in society, on which Katsina is one of the hotbeds, there is nothing surprising to that extent it’s a state that has been particularly prone to violence.

“The violence was up to a degree that the governor had to openly ask his people to arm themselves individually, to defend themselves.

“But there’s also the temptation to say that it was a backlash against the successful rally that we had in Kano the previous day. A lot of people were surprised by what happened in Kano; it took them by surprise.

“They have become captives of their own imagination that Kano is the stronghold of so-and-so. But the myth was exploded by the turnout at Kano and it was organic and authentic.

“So, there are politicians of a particular bent of mind who are used to thuggery and violence, and will want to stop that momentum, so I wouldn’t put it past those kind of people to organise kind of mock violence that we experienced there.

“But it wasn’t as if that mob violence – it did not overwhelm the campaign. We nonetheless had a successful rally here.”