Obasanjo’s Statement After Meeting Wike In Rivers Emerge

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo on Thursday met with the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News had earlier reported that Governor Wike received Obasanjo and the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of the State.

Obasanjo was in the state to speak at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference in Port Harcourt which was held at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt.

The conference was titled, “Deepening Democratic Culture And Institutions For Sustainable Development And Security in Nigeria”.

The former president while speaking at the event condemned the style of political campaigns in the country ahead of the 2023 general election, he called for a change in orientation.

Obasanjo while addressing attendees at the event laments how Nigerians are dragged into the directionless, meaningless and opportunistic personal or narrow ambitions of leaders.

He said, “Political campaigns are taken over by insults, lies, self and selfish interest and diversions, not on issues of national interest and progress. Party platforms are developed, launched with fanfare and promptly discarded.

“Critical issues are discarded as intellectuals and technocrats are sidelined while minions, gatekeepers and job hunters take over the campaign and build iron rings around candidates at all levels. Candidates are caged and milked opportunistically.”

The ex-president noted that politics is not a dirty game, adding that the rules and principles are all there and known to most actors.

He said when actors confuse the beginning with the end or adopt the infamous Machiavellian dictum that the end justifies the means, they get set for a race without boundaries, where anything goes.

Obasanjo claimed politics and political competition get imprisoned as the actors invent new rules of engagement as they go along and seek to outdo one another in non-beneficial issues to the ordinary citizen.

Speaking on governance, Obasanjo said each new government behaves as if Nigeria is a newly found country.

He further stated, “During campaigns, some leaders sound as if they plan to reinvent Nigeria and create new Nigerians overnight. That is because they miss the aspect of democracy that emphasizes continuity, stability and predictability.”

Obasanjo called on Nigeria urgently get back to the basics and rebuild our commitment to democratic practice.

He added, “We must take some time for introspection and ask if we have been doing the right things for ourselves and future generations. It is not rocket science to get back on the path of democracy and social justice. It begins with self-commitment, then leadership commitment.”