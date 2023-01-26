Obasanjo, Fayemi Meet Governor Wike In Rivers State (Photos)

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo and ex-governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi are currently in Rivers State.

Naija News learnt that the duo met with the state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Thursday.

Governor Wike received the former President at his country home in Rumuepirikom, Obio Akpor local government area of the State.

Obasanjo is scheduled to be a keynote speaker at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference in Port Harcourt.

The event will be held at the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Center in Port Harcourt.

The conference has the theme “Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria”.

See the pictures below:

Why Atiku, PDP Will Lose Presidential Election – Wike

Governor Wike has said the alleged plot in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to punish him would make the party lose next month’s presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday at Rivers PDP Campaign rally in Mogho Town for Gokana Local Government Area, Wike said some individuals in the main opposition party want to sanction him for insisting on equity and fairness in the party.

He accused those loyal to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, of plotting to punish him for speaking the truth, describing such a plot as laughable.