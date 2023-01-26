Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Thursday 26th January, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Thursday 26th January 2023.

The PUNCH: The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday said there was a plan to sabotage the coming election. Tinubu cited the lingering fuel crisis and naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the plot to scuttle the poll and his expected victory.

The Guardian: Less than a month to the presidential election and many months since the lingering fuel scarcity, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, in a jab directed at the government, alleged plot by some ‘powers-that-be’ to sabotage his chances at the polls through the fuel scarcity and naira redesign policy.

This Day: The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has directed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State to conduct a fresh primary election in the next 14 days to replace its governorship candidate, Professor Uche Eleazar Ikonne, who died yesterday in Abuja. A statement from Ikonne’s family said he died of “multiple cardiac arrests”.

The Nation: All Progressives Congress (APC) standard bearer Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday reflected on the fuel scarcity and the naira design crisis, which have attracted condemnation by many Nigerians.

Daily Trust: Controversy has trailed the killing of 38 herders in the Rukubi community of Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, allegedly by military operatives. The herders, multiple sources said, were killed while returning from Makurdi, the Benue State capital, where they went to retrieve over 1,000 cows seized by the Benue Livestock Guards.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.