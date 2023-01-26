Nigeria Police Appoint Frank Mba As Lagos Commissioner, Owohunwa For Ogun State

A former spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Frank Mba has been appointed as the commissioner of Police in Lagos State.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Alkali Baba on Tuesday approved the redeployment of two commissioners of police to Lagos and Ogun States respectively.

The IGP appointed Idowu Owohunwa as the commissioner of Police in Ogun State.

The development was disclosed in a letter dated January 24, 2023, and signed by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police to the Police Service Commission (PSC), Hafiz Inuwa.

Mba who was the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory would be replacing Abiodun Alabi in Lagos State.

Owohunwa a former principal staff officer of the IGP, would take over from Lanre Bankole in Ogun.

This comes just over a month before the elections.

The posting, according to the letter, was part of a strategy to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the Lagos and Ogun commands.

The letter reads, “I am directed to humbly write and forward the proposed posting of the under-mentioned commissioners of police to state commands indicated against their names for the commission’s kind consideration and approval

“The Inspector-General of Police is deploying the under-mentioned commissioners of police to strengthen the strategic and operational control of the commands.”