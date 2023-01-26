Naja’atu Mohammed Reveals Northerners Plotting To Replace Tinubu With Shettima

A former member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Hajia Najaatu Mohammed, has claimed that some northerners are plotting to make Senator Kashim Shettima president if the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, becomes incapacitated.

She told This Day that some northerners urging Tinubu to continue with his presidential ambition so his running mate can replace him if his health fails.

Naja’atu, who had recently resigned as the APC campaign organization director for civil society, disclosed that some supporters of northern extraction are banking on Tinubu’s eventual incapacitation so that Shettima could assume office as constitutionally stipulated.

While stating that the northerners are banking on his ill health, Mohammed said: “They just want to push him for them to be the president. It’s not even in his interest.”

She added, “Some people from Maiduguri called me today (Monday) asking, ‘Hajia, why did you do this? You have now punctured our interest. Our son is going to be president, and you’re talking like that? After all, look at Tinubu; he cannot do it. We’re all for Kashim. You have not done well for us.”

Speaking further, Mohammed claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari doesn’t care about the economy, security, or who succeeds him as president.

She stated that despite briefings from all security agencies, the president doesn’t care about the dangers of a Bola Tinubu presidency, given his alleged health challenges.

She alleged that Buhari’s grandnephew, Yusuf Tunde Sabiu is the ‘prime minister’ of Nigeria who runs the presidency, adding that the president is not in charge.

Naja’atu said: “In the first place, Buhari does not care about anything. He had never cared. He doesn’t care about the country, nor is he really in charge. He has thrown the country to the dogs. He has a prime minister in the name of his nephew—grandnephew Tunde.

“Whether we want to believe it or not, Tunde is the de facto president. I know that even the service chiefs report to him. Tunde is Sabiu. Do you know him? He’s called Tunde because he was named after Tunde Idiagbon.”