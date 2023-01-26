NAF Not Behind Nasarawa Air Attack – Abdullahi Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has said the airstrike in Kwateri, a community between the state and Benue, was not carried out by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF), aircraft.

Naija News earlier reported that at least 27 people were killed following an airstrike that hit some herders waiting to transport their cattle from an area that connects Benue to Nasarawa.

Speaking further on the attack in an interview with Arise TV on Wednesday, governor Sule said an unidentified “drone” wrecked the attack, adding that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) was not responsible for the attack.

The governor also disclosed that the investigation was still ongoing to ascertain the truth of the situation.

He said: “No Air Force plane flew through the area. The bombing was done by a drone whose operators were yet to be identified.

“It will be very difficult to arrest anyone at the moment because the whole place at that moment was in total disarray.

“The rumours earlier were that the air force carried out the bombing but right now, we understand that there was no air force plane that flew through the area.

“It was a drone that flew through the area and dropped the bomb. I have spoken with all the security agencies around and all of them claim they do not know anything about it. Nobody is claiming responsibility for the drone bombing.”