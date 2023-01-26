Massive Turnout As Tinubu Campaign In Benue (Photos/Videos)

There was a large turnout of supporters in Benue State on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential and governorship campaign rally which held at the Makurdi Stadium.

Photos and videos shared on social media showed hundreds of supporters seated with banners displaying the names and images of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The APC candidate, Tinubu and his running mate Shettima also donned the traditional outfit of the Benue people.

It was observed that Makurdi Square, venue of the campaign was besieged by a large crowd of supporters of the Tinubu/Shettima ticket in Benue State.

Bullion Vans That Entered Tinubu’s House In 2019 Missed Their Way

Meanwhile, the organizing secretary of the APC in Lagos State, Ayodele Adewale on Thursday declared that the bullion vans spotted on the eve of a 2019 election at the residence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu actually missed their way.

The APC chieftain submitted that the vans had no business at the Bourdillion residence of the former Lagos State Governor on that day.

Defending the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC further, Adewale said Tinubu didn’t invite the vans neither did anyone in the house invite them.

He added that he was at the Lagos Bourdillion residence of Bola Tinubu on the day of the bullion van saga and there was no money in the bullion vans.

Naija News reports he made the submission during a live interview on Arise TV’s morning show.