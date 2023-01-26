LP Campaign Council Slams Tinubu Over Comment On Plans To Sabotage 2023 Election

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council has knocked the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, over his comment about alleged plans to sabotage his victory.

Speaking on Wednesday during the APC presidential campaign in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Tinubu claimed that there was plans to sabotage the 2023 elections and his success in the forthcoming polls.

Tinubu cited the lingering fuel crisis and naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria as part of the plot to scuttle the poll and his expected victory.

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, the Head of Media, LP Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, stressed that things go wrong for the APC candidate whenever he visited Abeokuta.

Onifade advised the APC standard bearer to stop going to Abeokuta to make erroneous statements because he gets things wrong every time he goes there.

He said, “If I were to be Tinubu’s adviser, I would have advised him to stop going to Abeokuta. In the same Abeokuta, he made the gaffe of ‘Olule’ and how President Muhammadu Buhari was crying on tv, ’emi lokan’ and all that.

“Now, he (Tinubu) is saying the fuel scarcity is meant to make the elections fail and how they are going to take over power from them. Who are they or them?

“He could have been talking to the CBN governor (Godwin Emefiele) and the Minister of Petroleum and who is the minister of petroleum in this respect? President Muhammadu Buhari. The same man that Tinubu has been campaigning that he wants to take over from and continue the good work.

“I think his advisers should advise him to stop going to Abeokuta because he gets things wrong every time he goes there.”