Lagos: Building In Balogun Market Gutted By Fire

A building was completely damaged by fire at the renowned Balogun market in Lagos State on Thursday morning.

This is the second time in three months that a fire outbreak occurred at the Balogun market. In the last incident, the fire outbreak destroyed countless products worth millions of dollars.

Earlier today, Naija News gathered that a high-rise building at the popular market in Nigeria’s commercial city was gutted by fire again.

At the time of filling in this report, the cause of the fire outbreak has not been confirmed.

The members of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services and Lagos State Emergency Agency (LASEMA) arrived at the scene of the incident swiftly in response to a distress call reporting the fire outbreak.

Currently, the Police, two trucks from the Lagos State Fire Service, two from the LRU Fire Service, and members of the agency’s reaction team are all on-site and working to put out the fire.

A statement titled: ‘Situation report on the fire outbreak at Broad Street, Lagos Island’ from the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed that the fire outbreak started from a three-story building.

The statement read, “The agency responded to distress calls concerning the fire incident involving some shops on the ground floor of a three-story building.

“The cause of the fire cannot be ascertained as no casualty was involved.”