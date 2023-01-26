It Is Against The Bible For You To Fast Without Permission From Your Spouse – Bishop Kwakpovwe

The General Overseer of the Manna Prayer Mountain Ministries Worldwide, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe has advised married couples to seek consent from their partners before embarking on a fast.

The clergyman stated that according to the holy book spouses do not have the right to go into fasting without the agreement and consent of their partners.

According to him, ‘1st Corinthians 7: 3- 5 says, no one in a marital relationship has the right to jump into fasting without the agreement and consent of their partner. It has to be an agreement for this to happen. In other words, you have to pet your wife or husband and be in agreement’.

He went on to state the bible is against married couples doing a secret fast, maintaining that a couple has to be in agreement before a fast is carried out.

“You can not do a secret fast. Your partner and spouse needs to know and be in agreement, This is what the bible (as revealed via Apostle Paul) says. Once your partner says NO, please don’t do it. The bible wants you to discuss with and listen to your partner and in certain cases appeal to them in wisdom.

“May the fasting and prayers of this year bring positive results for everyone and may results that cancel insults be showcased in your lives in Jesus name,” he added.