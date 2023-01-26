Despite Blackout, Discos Failed To Utilise 1,070.36MW In One Week – FG

The federal government has said the Power distribution companies failed to utilise a total of 1,070.36 megawatts of electricity in one week amidst the blackout being witnessed across the country.

Nigeria’s 11 Discos include Abuja, Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Yola.

According to PUNCH, the latest power utilization data obtained from the Transmission Company of Nigeria, an agency of the Federal Government, showed that the Discos did not utilise over 1,070MW of electricity between December 24 and December 30, 2022.

TCN data showed that on December 24, 2022, the Enugu, Ibadan, and Port Harcourt Discos combined to use 118.04MW of electricity that was not needed. However, the eight other power distributors took and distributed excess load on that day.

On December 25, nine power distributors took excess load allocation, but two others, Enugu and Ibadan, could not distribute a total of 93.73MW of electricity.

Seven discos also failed to deliver a total of 198.82 MW of electricity on December 26, increasing the amount of energy that was not used.

However, six of the power firms were unable to distribute 180.99MW of electricity on December 27, while the remaining five took excess load allocation.

The six Discos that could not distribute the 180.99MW of electricity include Abuja, Enugu, Ibadan, Jos, Kano, and Port Harcourt.

In addition, the transmission firm revealed on December 28, five distribution companies, Benin, Enugu, Ibadan, Jos, and Port Harcourt failed to distribute 89.09MW of electricity.

Five Discos accepted excess load allocations from TCN that were higher than their nominated maximum loads for that particular day.

On December 29, it was noted that the number of Discos that were unable to use the entire amount of the load allotted to them had decreased to four, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Enugu, and Benin are among the Discos.

They could not utilise a cumulative load allocation of 55.26MW, while seven Discos absorbed and distributed excess load allocation on that day.