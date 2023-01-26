Days To 2023 Election, Northern State Governorship Candidate Dumps His Party For PDP

The governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) in Bauchi State, Auwal Isah has announced his resignation from the party just a few days before the 2023 elections.

Isah also revealed he has withdrawn from the governorship race and has pitched his tent with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APM chieftain added that he and his supporters would now be working for the re-election bid of Governor Bala Mohammed of the PDP.

According to him, he withdrew from the race and decided to support Governor Mohammed’s ambition due to the recognized need to support the Governor in continuing his laudable projects in Bauchi State.

The politician announced this on Sunday.

In a similar development, the national woman leader, North East of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Amina Manga, and the Bauchi Central Women leader of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Hajiya Zulaihat Darazo, also announced their defection to the PDP.

Kwankwaso Suffers Setback In Bauchi

Members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Bauchi State, have dumped their presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, as they endorse the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Naija News reports that this was made known by a chieftain of the PDP, Dele Momodu, accompanied by a video of the event shared on his Instagram page.

According to Momodu, the NNPP members in Bauchi declared full support for Atiku ahead of the forthcoming election and are urging Kwankwaso to join Atiku in PDP.

In the video, the NNPP principal member alongside others pulled off their signature red and white hat of the party.