Damian Lillard Scores NBA Season-high 60 Points As Trail Blazers Beat Utah Jazz

A season-high 60 points from Damian Lillard helped the Portland Trail Blazers defeat the Utah Jazz 134-124.

As it stands, Damian Lillard has recorded 2,292 three-pointers in his career which moves him to sixth position in the all-time NBA three-pointers ranking.

In the game against Utah Jazz earlier today, Lillard successfully executed nine of his 15 three-pointer attempts.

He had eight assists, seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks in the thrilling NBA matchup.

The win has taken Damian Lillard’s led team to the 12th spot in the Western Conference After 23 wins and 25 defeats.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 despite the tardy dismissal of Stephen Curry.

Curry was ejected from the game with one minute and 14 seconds remaining after he threw his mouthpiece into the crowd in frustration. Curry finished the game as his team’s leading scorer with 34 points.

The Warriors were behind 111-102 with just over five minutes remaining in the game when Jordan Poole scored, giving them the lead with 2.4 seconds remaining and securing their triumph.

With 20 points, 11 assists, and 9 rebounds, LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the San Antonio Spurs 113-104.

With 38,230 points in his career thus far, James is 157 points short of Jabbar’s record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most career points scored.

Assisted by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 33 points, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame the Denver Nuggets 107-99.