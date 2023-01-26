Buhari And Tinubu Are Not At War – DG Of DSS’ Son

The president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, are not at war.

Abba Bichi, son of the Director General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, stated this while reacting to the purported faceoff between the two APC chieftains.

Since Tinubu emerged as the presidential candidate of the APC, there have been speculations that Buhari is not in full support of his candidacy.

However, in recent weeks, Buhari has been seen playing an active role in Tinubu’s campaigns and meetings.

The most recent of such was the one that was held at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi on Monday in which Buhari led dignitaries to the state to campaign for Tinubu.

During the campaign, Buhari left the campaign ground with some dignitaries without addressing the crowd who were agitated by the poor sound system and power outage at the stadium.

After the incident, people started speculating that Buhari walked out of the campaign even though the president was frustrated out of the venue just like thousands of others due to the uncontrollable technical issues.

As that incident was dying down, Tinubu told supporters that the lingering fuel scarcity and hike in the fuel price in the country are the handiwork of some saboteurs.

In reaction to the statement, some people in the opposition claimed that the APC presidential candidate was referring to some people in Buhari’s government as saboteurs. Hence, they claimed that the two statesmen are not at peace with each other.

But Abba Bichi took to his verified Twitter page to write: “The President and Bola Ahmed Tinubu are not in any war as stated by the media and enemies of the APC-led administration of Muhammadu Buhari and the incoming administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“This is an effort to sabotage the peace between President Buhari and H.E Tinubu.”